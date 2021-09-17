Soon, flying from Karnataka to get easier! All major cities in the state to have airports; details

Soon, the process of land acquisition will begin.

Karnataka to boast airports in all major cities! The state government of Karnataka is planning to set up airports in all major cities of the state, recently Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said. Other than airports in all major cities, the state government is also planning to establish permanent helipads at all the district headquarters, Nirani said. Soon, the process of land acquisition will begin, according to an IE report. The state Large and Medium Industries Minister further said widening domestic air connectivity is crucial for industrial development, tourism as well as other sectors in the region.

At the Export Excellence Awards ceremony of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in Bengaluru, Nirani said that economic activity will increase if regional connectivity as well as air passenger traffic improve in the state. According to the minister, a dry port will come up in the district of Hassan and Karwar port will be further developed. The state’s exports across sectors are increasing manifold, he said. The state of Karnataka has abundant opportunities, skill as well as capacity to excel in the global export market, he further added.

According to the state Large and Medium Industries Minister, the state of Karnataka is number one in software exports contributing 40 per cent to the nation’s exports. Besides, the southern state is also a leading player in manufacturing and trade exports. The state has made a mark in automobile, aerospace, readymade garments, silk, cotton yarn, pharma, food products, marine products, minerals, handicrafts among others, the minister added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is likely to shut its runway daily for a duration of nine hours from 3 January 2022 to May 2022. The runway will shut down because of overlaying and maintenance work.