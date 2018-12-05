Soon fly from Delhi to Kerala in just Rs 3119! Modi government’s affordable UDAN option for god’s own country

Passengers will soon have a direct flight from the Hindon air base to Kannur with air fare around Rs 3119

Soon you can fly from Hindon air base in Delhi-NCR to Kannur in Kerala at just Rs 3119! This may sound unbelievable especially for those who plan a trip to Kannur but are forced to postpone due to the limited number of flights and high air fares. According to a Malayalam Manorama news report, passengers will soon have a direct flight from the Hindon air base to Kannur in Kerala and the air fare is expected to be around Rs 3119. The agreement regarding the same has already been signed between the Centre-state governments with the Airports Authority of India.

The affordable option is part of Modi government’s ambitious UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagarik) scheme that aims to provide regional connectivity. A civilian terminal is coming up at the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Hindon airbase, which will be used for UDAN flights. Given that the number of direct flights from Delhi to Kozhikode are few, the air fares tend to be on the higher side, usually around Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 and more. If you try to book an air ticket on the spot from New Delhi to Kannur, the air fares are likely to start from Rs 9000.

For many Keralites who travel to places around Malabar, Kasargod and Kannur, the affordable option is to book rail tickets and travel by the Mangala Express. According to the report, if one opts to travel by second AC to Kannur, the Mangala Express train fare is around Rs 3385 and for the same route, the Rajdhani Express train fare is Rs 4085. Now, with the recent development, one can travel directly from Kannur to Delhi for just Rs 3119!

The problem that many people face is that one has to plan and book rail tickets months ahead to get a confirmation, which is not always possible. In the event of an unexpected situation or a family emergency, the only option is to catch a flight and at most times, the air fares to Kannur, Kozhikode and Kochi are very high.

The distance from Kannur airport to Karipur airport is 120 kilometers and it takes three and a half hours to travel and reach Karipur airport by road. From Kannur, the distance to Mangalore airport is 150 kilometers and by road, it takes four hours to reach Mangalore. For airports in Karipur and Mangalore and nearby areas, the flight operations from Delhi to Kannur airport is expected to be bring a positive impact.