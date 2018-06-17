Sleep well in the sky: Airlines now offer not only flat beds, but also luxury bedding

British Airways has partnered with luxury lifestyle brand The White Company to give customers a great night’s sleep in the sky.

Sleep is the first thing that is affected in long-distance travel. Travellers reach their destinations weary and severely jet-lagged. But this is changing to a large extent now, even if it is only for the premium class travellers. Airlines first introduced the flat bed so their customers could be more comfortable, but lately, there is a concerted effort by airlines to offer more, which includes better privacy, better amenities, gourmet food and luxury bedding.

Various airlines have partnered with luxury linen companies for this, with focus on providing a comfortable mattress, pillows, blankets that provide warmth and comfort. Many airlines even provide nightwear for their premium classes, while some offer pillow menus. Business and first class travellers can enjoy comfortable mattress pads, slippers, nightwear, a pillow for lumbar support besides a standard pillow, a duvet, a day blanket, and more. Care is taken to also provide the perfect light, AC vents, curtains and even special water that aids sleep.

For instance, British Airways has partnered with luxury lifestyle brand The White Company to give customers a great night’s sleep in the sky. The British retailer will supply bedding and amenity kits in Club World as part of the airline’s £400-million customer investment plan, with a focus on excellence in the premium cabins and more choice and quality for all. This includes a day cushion that will double up as lumbar support, a bespoke, soft large pillow and white cotton pillowcase, besides a woven blanket with satin trim and a luxury duvet to improve quality of sleep, as well as a padded mattress cover giving an extra layer of comfort. As Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, says, “We are helping our customers sleep even better in the skies and this partnership is the first step in a multi-million pound investment for our premium customers.”

Other measures that maximise shut-eye time for customers include breakfast cards so customers can select if they wish to be woken for breakfast and even make their food preferences beforehand.