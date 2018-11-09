Six airports to be developed on Delhi, Mumbai airport-like PPP model! Get ready for world-class infrastructure

According to the Cabinet, the airport sector is the top contender among infrastructure sectors in terms of international interest.

Big aviation boost for India! Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has approved a proposal to manage as many as 6 airports namely, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru through public-private partnership (PPP). This will include operation, management as well as development of these airports and would be done through Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). The Cabinet said that the move is expected to enhance the revenue to the Airports Authority of India and increased economic development in these areas in terms of creation of jobs and related infrastructure. Here are top things to know about leasing out these airports through PPP model: