Rules for in-flight mobile phone services notified

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 4:37 AM

People will soon be able to make calls and access internet through their phones during air travel and ship voyage within the Indian territory as the government has notified rules for providing such services.

Indian and foreign airlines and shipping companies operating in the country can provide in-flight and maritime voice and data services in partnership with a valid Indian telecom licence holder.

People will soon be able to make calls and access internet through their phones during air travel and ship voyage within the Indian territory as the government has notified rules for providing such services.
Indian and foreign airlines and shipping companies operating in the country can provide in-flight and maritime voice and data services in partnership with a valid Indian telecom licence holder.

“These rules may be called the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette,” the notification dated December 14 said. The in-flight and maritime connectivity can be provided using telecom networks on ground as well as using satellites. The services can be provided by a valid telecom licence holder through domestic and foreign satellites having permission of the Department of Space, it said.

