scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Revenues of Indian airports to rise to $3.9 billion in FY24

“India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY2030,” CAPA India said.

Written by FE Bureau
Revenues of Indian airports to rise to .9 billion in FY24
It said Indian airports' revenue of $3.9 billion (`32,390 crore) in the next fiscal will be 26% higher than anticipated in 2022-23. (File)

Indian airport operators are projected to report 26% rise in revenues at $3.9 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Wednesday.

For 2023-24, air passenger traffic, including domestic and international, is expected to be 395 million, it said while presenting the outlook for the airports.

Out of the total, domestic air passengers will rise to 320 million from 275 million this fiscal. During this period, the international air passenger count will increase to 75 million from 58 million.

Also Read

“India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY2030,” CAPA India said.

It said Indian airports’ revenue of $3.9 billion (`32,390 crore) in the next fiscal will be 26% higher than anticipated in 2022-23.

Also Read

Stefano Barconi, director general of ACI Asia Pacific, said airports’ health was affected significantly amid the pandemic and that air passenger traffic is still in recovery mode.Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific represents more than 600 airports.

More Stories on
infrastructure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-03-2023 at 01:00 IST

Stock Market