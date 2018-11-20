Real-time flight status, chatbots and flight schedules! Modi government launches AirSewa 2.0 for passengers

The improvised version of AirSewa operates through an interactive web portal and also, through a mobile app for both iOS and Android platforms.

Chatbots to address your queries, real-time flight status, detailed flight schedules and more – welcome to AirSewa 2.0, the civil aviation ministry’s updated portal for the convenience of air passengers. The upgraded version, AirSewa 2.0 web portal as well as the mobile app, has been launched by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industry, Suresh Prabhu along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha in New Delhi. According to the Civil Aviation Minister, there was a need for the development of an upgraded version of AirSewa in order to provide a superior user experience with enhanced functionalities. A press release by the ministry stated that some of the major improved features include chatbot for travellers support, secure sign-up and log-in with social media, real-time flight status, detailed flight schedule and improved grievance management including social media grievances.

The improvised version of AirSewa operates through an interactive web portal and also, through a mobile app for both iOS and Android platforms. The upgraded AirSewa 2.0 will offer air passengers a convenient and hassle-free air travel experience. Moreover, the web portal, as well as the mobile app, will help to capture air passengers’ feedback for policy interventions. According to the ministry, the focus is now on improving the quality of services so that those who are travelling have a safe and comfortable journey experience.

Interestingly, the ministry is also planning to come up with next generation of AirSewa 3.0 digital platform in the next few months, which would include DigiYatra registration, BHIM payment integration, airport maps as well as grievance escalation and transfer.

Various issues are faced by air-passengers such as flight delays, long queues, inadequate facilities at airports, problem in refunds and complaints of lost baggage. Thus, to address this need, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched AirSewa 1.0 web portal and app in November 2016. The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven AirSewa was well received by passengers with around 30,000 app downloads and around 75,000 web portal hits since its introduction. Moreover, AirSewa helped a lot of air passengers to get their concerns resolved with 92 percent closure rate for grievance solutions. Additionally, it also provides real-time flight status as well as flight schedules.