Watch video: ‘Leaking’ infrastructure! When rain water flooded the passenger lounge of Guwahati airport

The torrential downpour from 8.45 pm to 10 pm caused water to enter through the newly expanded canopy of the passenger lounge, P K Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, told PTI. (Image: IE)

Rainwater gushed through the ceiling inside the passenger lounge area of Guwahati airport following heavy showers yesterday but no flight operations were affected, an airport official said today. The torrential downpour from 8.45 pm to 10 pm caused water to enter through the newly expanded canopy of the passenger lounge, P K Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, told PTI.

“We had recently expanded the canopy and it was an initial teething problem. I was present there and it was immediately attended to,” Tailong said.

Watch video here:

Passengers claimed they were drenched by the rain water and many of them had to move away with their luggage. When asked whether the luggage x-ray screening machines were affected, the official said that no machinery was damaged. “All the scheduled flights operated as usual last night,” the airport manager said.