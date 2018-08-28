​​​
  4. Watch video: ‘Leaking’ infrastructure! When rain water flooded the passenger lounge of Guwahati airport

Watch video: ‘Leaking’ infrastructure! When rain water flooded the passenger lounge of Guwahati airport

Rainwater gushed through the ceiling inside the passenger lounge area of Guwahati airport following heavy showers yesterday but no flight operations were affected, an airport official said today.

By: | Guwahati | Updated: August 28, 2018 5:03 PM
guwahati news, rain, guwahati news today, guwahati flood news today, guwahati airport flood The torrential downpour from 8.45 pm to 10 pm caused water to enter through the newly expanded canopy of the passenger lounge, P K Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, told PTI. (Image: IE)

Rainwater gushed through the ceiling inside the passenger lounge area of Guwahati airport following heavy showers yesterday but no flight operations were affected, an airport official said today. The torrential downpour from 8.45 pm to 10 pm caused water to enter through the newly expanded canopy of the passenger lounge, P K Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, told PTI.

“We had recently expanded the canopy and it was an initial teething problem. I was present there and it was immediately attended to,” Tailong said.

Watch  video here:

Passengers claimed they were drenched by the rain water and many of them had to move away with their luggage. When asked whether the luggage x-ray screening machines were affected, the official said that no machinery was damaged. “All the scheduled flights operated as usual last night,” the airport manager said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top