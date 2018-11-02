Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking air connectivity for Kota

Published: November 2, 2018 2:56 PM

In a letter to the prime minister, Gandhi said while the Airport Authority of India operates an airport at Kota, it is not equipped to handle large commercial aircraft.

He said currently lakhs of students and their families are inconvenienced by the absence of an airport there.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate commercial air connectivity for Rajasthan’s Kota, citing that 1.5 lakh students across India study in coaching centres there each year and are inconvenienced due to the absence of such a facility.

“The need of the hour is to either upgrade the existing airport, or construct a new airport to handle commercial flights. Let us bring Vikas (development) to the enterprising people of Kota,” the Congress chief said in the letter dated October 25.

With over 1.5 lakh students, across India, studying in coaching centres each year in Kota, it is critical to have proper air connectivity, he said.

