Pune airport to get new terminal by May next year

The new integrated terminal at Pune airport will be ready by May 2023, Union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Pune on Friday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is investing Rs 500 crore in this airport expansion project. There are plans to add domestic and international cargo terminals at the existing airport, Scindia said. Till the proposed international airport at Purandar near Pune is completed, efforts will be made to upgrade the existing airport, he said.

International connectivity from Pune is also being resumed, with flights to Bangkok and Singapore restarting on December 1, the minister said. He was hopeful of connectivity to Europe and the US from Pune taking off.

As part of the airport expansion plan, the minister opened the Rs 120-crore, 5,00,000 sq. ft Aeromall, a PPP project between AAI and Pebbles Infra-tech. Aeromall comprises of a multi-level car park, and retail, food court and commercial space.

