Pune Airport to double its capacity by August 2023

Passenger handling capacity at the Pune airport is all set to double from 7 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 16 million per annum. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is adding a new terminal with an investment of Rs 475 crore.

AAI has started working on the project and is expected to be completed in August 2023.

The new terminal building will be integrated with the existing terminal — creating a built-up area of 750,000 sq ft for handling 16 million passengers annually with 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and 36,000 sq ft for food and beverage and retail outlets.

The airport will also have a multilevel car park, which is being constructed for Rs 120 crore and will be commissioned by July 2022. It will have a capacity for parking of 1,024 cars and will be connected to the departure area through a sky bridge.