Proud achievement! Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, 6 other Indian airports bag awards for World’s best airports

GMR-led DIAL run Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which catered to 69 million passengers in 2019, has received the prestigious award for the World’s Best Airport

India now has 9 best airports in the world, as per 2019 ASQ Awards! In a major recognition for the country’s aviation infrastructure, nine Indian airports have emerged as the best in 2019 ASQ Awards rankings for Asia-Pacific region. Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport, Bengaluru Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Cochin Airport, Lucknow Airport, Mangalore Airport, Chandigarh airport, and Trivandrum airport have received the 2019 ASQ Awards in separate categories. The award is given by the Airports Council International (ACI), based on the Airport Service Quality programme conducted across the world. Under the Airport Service Quality programme, flyers’ satisfaction is measured through 34 key performance indicators.

GMR-led DIAL run Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which catered to 69 million passengers in 2019, has received the prestigious award for the World’s Best Airport or World’s No. 1 airport in the category of ‘Over 40 million passengers’. Delhi Airport was adjudged World No. 2 in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Delhi airport became the world’s number 1 in 2014 in the 25-40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). It retained its position in 2015 in the same category. In 2016, Delhi Airport achieved another major milestone by becoming World No. 2 in the category of over 40 million passengers per annum, which is the highest category. Delhi Airport (DEL) retained the status till 2018.

Along with Delhi Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai bagged the numero uno position in the category of ‘Over 40 million passengers’ in the Airport Service Quality Programme (ASQ) 2019 rankings. Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Changi airport in Singapore also have been positioned along with Delhi and Mumbai airports.

While Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru bagged the awards in the 25 – 40 million passengers category, GMR-led DIAL-run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) in Hyderabad has been adjudged as the number one airport in 15 – 25 million passengers.

Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport (LKO) in Lucknow and Cochin International Airport (COK) have received the prestigious award in the 5–15 million passengers category. Chandigarh International Airport (IXC), Mangalore International Airport (IXE), and Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) in Thiruvananthapuram go the best awards in the category of 2–5 million passengers.