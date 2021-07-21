Precise landing of flights! AAI commissions Instrument Landing System at Odisha’s Veer Surendra Sai Airport

The new Instrument Landing System became operational on 15 July 2021.

Odisha’s Airport gets new Instrument Landing System! Recently, a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been commissioned at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Odisha by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). According to AAI, the newly commissioned Instrument Landing System will help in the precise landing at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport (Jharsuguda Airport). It will also impact positively on the regularity of flight services during bad weather and low visibility conditions, the authority said. The new Instrument Landing System became operational on 15 July 2021. AAI claimed that the installation, testing, commissioning as well as flight inspection of the facility was carried out keeping all Covid-19 related safety precautions in mind. The project’s overall cost was approximately Rs 15 crore.

What is an Instrument Landing System?

The Instrument Landing System is a standard ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) precision landing aid, according to AAI, that is used to provide accurate azimuth as well as descent guidance signals for guidance to aircraft for runway landing under normal or adverse weather conditions. The ILS facility is considered to be a highly accurate and dependable means of navigating to the airport runway in IFR conditions. With ILS, lateral and vertical guidance is provided which is necessary to fly a precision approach. When the Instrument Landing System’s all components are available, including the approved procedure of approach, the pilot may execute a precision approach, AAI stated. The Instrument Landing System consists of Localizer, Glide Path, Markers including Outer marker and Middle marker, Distance Measuring Equipment, The approach lighting system, and Runaway Visual Range.

Meanwhile, in a bid to boost regional aerial connectivity in India, eight new routes have been launched. The Ministry of Civil Aviation recently announced that the airline SpiceJet will commence operations on eight new routes. These air routes include Gwalior – Mumbai – Gwalior, Gwalior – Pune – Gwalior, Jabalpur – Surat – Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad – Gwalior – Ahmedabad route.