Pratt & Whitney engine issue returns, Indigo flight aborts takeoff

A Port Blair-bound Indigo flight from Kolkata today aborted takeoff at the last minute due to an engine problem, the latest case of glitches related to Pratt & Whitney engines. Indigo, however, sought to downplay the incident, saying the aircraft could not takeoff due to a “minor engine fault”.

The airbus A320 neo aircraft has been grounded for inspection. All passengers were accommodated in an alternative flight. “An IndiGo flight – 6E 972 enroute Kolkata-Port Bair was held at Kolkata this morning. During departure, a minor engine fault was noted by the pilot. In the interest of minimising the delay and passengers inconvenience, the pilot decided the deplane the passengers, and in the interim and alternative aircraft was arranged.

All passengers were reaccommodated and the flight departed for port blair,” the airline said. “VT-ITH aircraft is currently being checked by our maintenance team,” it added. In March, IndiGo had grounded 11 of its A320 neo planes with faulty P&W engine following a direction from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Three GoAir planes were also grounded.