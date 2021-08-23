Port Blair airport: June date for integrated terminal building at Andaman airport

The terminal will also provide employment for Andaman residents and boost the island’s infrastructure

The integrated terminal building at Port Blair airport, being built for an estimated Rs 417 crore, will be completed by June 2022, an airport official told PTI.

Work on the new world-class terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport is going on in full swing with the Airports Authority of India setting a June completion date. Airport Director Jameel Khaliq said 83 per cent of the work on the terminal building had been completed.

The terminal building will boost the Centre’s UDAN scheme that aims to increase connectivity to the country’s unserved and under-served airports.

The terminal will also provide employment for Andaman residents and boost the island’s infrastructure.

Khaliq said domestic carriers and startup airlines had shown significant interest because of the various fiscal incentives and the three-year exclusivity period to operate on the Regional Connectivity Scheme routes.

The integrated terminal building, being built over 40,000 sq m, will handle 1,200 passengers — 600 domestic and 600 international — during peak hours.

The roof of the building’s nature-inspired shell-shaped design will be between 18 and 32 m high.

One of the building’s three floors will be used as departure and service areas, while the other two floors will serve as access arrival passengers, and as waiting lounge for international travellers.

Four aerobridges, six escalators, 10 elevators, 28 check-in counters, an in-line scanner for baggage handling, three conveyor belts for baggage handling will be incorporated.

The building will enable easy check-in and movement to departure gates, minimum queuing. and have shopping areas and 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours through skylights.