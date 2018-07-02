Poor performance! Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International is world’s 5th-least punctual airport: Report

The Nagoya Komaki airport of Japan topped the list with 94.5% on-time performance.

India’s world-class airport infrastructure, but poor punctuality record! As per the findings of a report of 513 airports and 65 airlines across the world by OAG, a British aviation intelligence firm, Mumbai’s CST is the fifth-least punctual airport in the world. Moreover, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad rank 451, 262, 255 and 246 respectively. In the airlines’ category, Indigo from India is the highest ranked airline at 14 and Air India is the second-poorest performer. As per the report, the Mumbai airport ranked 509 for on-time performance after recording only 60% score. This was for its 3.2 lakh flights from June 2017 to May 2018. The report also stated that the airport handled a record 1,003 flights during a 24-hour period on June 5, according to an IE report. Interestingly, Port Blair was the top Indian airport, which recorded 84.6% on-time performance and ranked 65.

The Nagoya Komaki airport of Japan topped the list with 94.5% on-time performance during the 12-month period. The OAG 2016 report ranked only the top 20 airports and airlines in the world and no Indian airport or airline figured in the 2016 report. It is for the first time Indian airport and airlines figure in the OAG report.

Among 65 airlines, Air India was the second poorest performer with only 58.4% of its over 1.7 lakh flights on time. The low-cost carrier IndiGo airlines was ranked 14 with 82% of its 3.6 lakh flights being on time during the period. Moreover, SpiceJet ranked 45 and Jet Airways ranked 54 out of the 65 airlines. The airlines’ list was topped by Copa airlines of Panama with an on-time performance of 88.2%, followed by Qantas Airways of Australia with 85.7%.

According to OAG, for airlines, the on-time performance is defined as the arrivals that take place strictly less than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival time, including cancellations. On the other hand, for the airports, the on-time is defined as departures as well as arrivals that take place strictly less than 15 minutes after scheduled departure or arrival time, including cancellations. OAG mentioned that all airports and airlines listed in their report have a minimum of 600 operations per month. OAG also mentioned that it has received flight status information for at least 80% of scheduled flights within the 12-month period.