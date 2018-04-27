PM Modi’s UDAN scheme: Air Deccan’s 18-seater B190 aircraft lands at Shillong airport

Under the UDAN scheme, the Shillong airport will be connected with Agartala, Aizawl, Dimapur, Imphal and Silchar.

An Air Deccan aircraft landed at the airport here on a trial run from Agartala under the Centre’s UDAN scheme, officials said. Air Deccan’s 18-seater B190 aircraft landed at the Shillong airport at Umroi, 25 km from here, yesterday. “The test flight went well and we are satisfied with the facilities at the airport,” an Air Deccan official said.

The official said that the test flight report would be submitted to the head office which would decide on the commencement date of regular flights in the sector. Under the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme, the Shillong airport will be connected with Agartala, Aizawl, Dimapur, Imphal and Silchar. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has congratulated the Air Deccan on successfully introducing flights to and from Shillong.