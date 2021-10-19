PM Modi’s endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites; to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in UP

It will facilitate domestic as well as international pilgrims to visit Lord Buddha's 'mahaparinirvana' site. (image: Prasar Bharati News Services Twitter handle)

The Kushinagar International Airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, which is an endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world. Besides, the PM would also launch various development projects during his visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Kushinagar International Airport’s inauguration will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the international airport from the capital of Sri Lanka- Colombo, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of more than 100 Buddhist monks as well as dignitaries including the holy relic entourage of 12 members, bringing the holy Buddha relics for exposition, according to a PTI report.

The PMO said the delegation also consists of anunayakas (deputy heads) of all four nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in the neighbour country; Amarapura, Asgiriya, Malwatta and Ramanya as well as five ministers of the Sri Lankan government led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe.

The estimated development cost of Kushinagar International Airport is Rs 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic as well as international pilgrims to visit Lord Buddha’s ‘mahaparinirvana’ site and is an endeavour to connect the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites across the world. The international airport will serve nearby districts of UP and Bihar and is a crucial step in boosting investment as well as employment opportunities in the region.

The PM will also visit the Mahaparinirvana Temple and he will pay his respects to Lord Buddha’s reclining statue. He will also plant a Bodhi tree sapling. Modi will also participate in an event, organised for the Buddhist monks to mark ‘abhidhamma’ day which symbolises the end of a three-month rainy retreat- ‘varshavaas’ or ‘vassa’. Moreover, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 280 crore. Apart from these, he will also inaugurate as well as lay the foundation stone of a total of 12 development projects worth over Rs 180 crore.