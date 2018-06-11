PM Modi’s DigiYatra scheme: Varanasi airport to become first with facial recognition security system

Soon, the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh will become the first airport in India to have an automated smart facial recognition system.

Smart facial recognition system in Varanasi airport: Soon, the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh will become the first airport in India to have an automated smart facial recognition system. The automated smart facial recognition system at the Varanasi airport will aim to ensure hassle-free movement of travellers from entry to boarding points, according to an HT report. The automated smart facial recognition system has been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s DigiYatra scheme. Interestingly, under the programme, to avail this facility two other airports other than Varanasi airport have been selected, namely Visakhapatnam airport and Kolkata airport.

Varanasi airport Director AK Rai was quoted in the report saying that the installation of the automated security system is already under process. He also said that at the airport’s entry, security and boarding points, the automated walkthrough security scanners are being set up, which have been equipped with facial recognition technology. After the installation of the system, security checks will be carried out through facial recognition as soon as travellers walk through the scanner. Hence, passenger details will be examined digitally, the airport Director said. However, there will be no alteration in the way the luggage of the passenger is being checked. The airport Director added that the system will be put into service over the next four months.

Once the walk-through security scanners are installed, it will make entry into the airport faster as the system is capable of identifying passengers by their faces. Not only that, it will also ensure automated check-ins without the requirement of any paper-based intervention. Also, the passenger details will be examined digitally through their Aadhaar numbers.

The DigiYatra scheme of Narendra Modi aims to provide paperless services to air passengers at every stage of their journey, from boarding to checking in and landing. In addition to this, the DigiYatra scheme also aims to provide real-time notifications on air traffic congestion and resultant delays to air passengers. Other than this, it will also help air passengers to plan their trips more efficiently by identifying price trends as well as estimating future airfares.