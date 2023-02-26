PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27; will lay foundation for other infra projects worth over Rs 3,600 crore – Details inside

The commercial operations from Karnataka‘s Shivamogga airport will begin soon. The greenfield airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Monday. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several infrastructural projects to the nation.

In Shivamogga, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore.

Shivamogga airport

India’s air connectivity will get another boost with the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport. With the opening of this airport, the people living in the neighboring Malnad region will get direct accessibility. The airport is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to improve air connectivity all across the country. The newly built airport has been developed at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 7,200 Passengers on a daily basis.

Railway projects in Shivamogga

The foundation stone of two railway projects worth Rs 1,090 crore will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two projects are – Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new railway line and the Koteganguru railway coaching depot.

The Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new railway line will improve the connectivity of the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline, while the Koteganguru railway coaching depot will help to start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Road developmental project in Shivamogga

The foundation stone for the construction of a new bypass road for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur and Ranibennur will be laid. He will lay the foundation stone for the widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe, and the construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on NH 169.

Smart City projects in Shivamogga

In Shivamogga, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 44 Smart City projects worth over Rs 895 crores. The projects include – 8 smart road packages of 110 km length, integrated command, and control center and multi-level car parking, smart bus shelter projects, an intelligent solid waste management system, development of heritage projects like Shivappa Naik Palace into an interactive museum, 90 conservancy lanes, creation of parks and riverfront development projects, etc.

Projects under Jal Jeevan Mission

Several projects including a multi-village scheme, and household piped water connections will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. About 4.4 lakh people will be benefitted from these piped water connections.

During his visit to the state on February 27, the Prime Minister will dedicate multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore at Belagavi. This includes – redeveloped Belagavi railway station, a rail line doubling project between the Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section, and multi-village scheme projects under Jal Jeevan Mission.