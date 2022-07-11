PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar airport built at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jharkhand On July 12th to inaugurate the Deoghar airport. The newly built airport in Bihar built at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crores will provide direct connectivity to the famous Baidyanath Dham. The facility is expected to handle around five lakh passengers annually, said a release.

The airport’s 2,500-metre-long runway can accommodate Airbus A320 aircraft. It also has six check-in counters and a terminal building that can accommodate 200 passengers at a time.

The Baidyanath Dham is a popular religious destination for thousands of Hindu pilgrims from various parts of the country. During the month of Sawan, which is regarded as the month of Lord Shiva, the number of people visiting the shrine significantly increases.

Enhancing the connectivity to the holy shrine is a part of the Prime Minister’s endeavor to develop world-class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities for tourists in all such places. Development of Baidyanath Dham, and Deoghar projects are sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. The inauguration of the new airport will help thousands of pilgrims visiting the shrine to offer their prayers during the Shravani Mela, which is scheduled to begin next week.

Meanwhile, on Friday, IndiGo, a budget carrier, announced that it will start a flight service between Kolkata and the Baidyanath Temple on July 12. IndiGo, in a statement, said, “In line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. The airline will commence exclusive flights between Kolkata-Deoghar, effective July 12, 2022.”

According to IndiGo’s CEO, Sanjay Kumar, the company’s decision to launch a flight service between Kolkata and the Baidyanath Temple will help boost religious tourism in the region.

Besides the inauguration of the airport, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for various projects in the region. He will also perform various religious rituals at the shrine and will address the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.