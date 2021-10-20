PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh; To boost tourism in the region

For Buddhists, Kushinagar is among the most important pilgrim spots.

Kushinagar International Airport: On Wednesday, PM Modi inaugurated the new Kushinagar International Airport in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Kushinagar is known to be the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where after his death, he attained Mahaparinirvana. It is also the Buddhist circuit’s centre point, which comprises pilgrimage sites at Sarnath, Lumbini, and Gaya. For Buddhists, Kushinagar is among the most important pilgrim spots. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, the new international airport is part of the Modi government’s endeavour to link Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world, a PTI report said. After inaugurating the international airport, the Prime Minister said it will boost tourism and connectivity, while also helping establish an entire economic ecosystem in the region as well as generate new job opportunities.

According to PM Modi, special attention to the development of places/regions that are associated with Lord Buddha as well as developing Kushinagar in UP are among the top priority areas for the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The terminal building of the new Kushinagar International Airport is spread across 3,600 square metres. The airport, which is the third international airport in UP, has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the state government of Uttar Pradesh.

The new terminal of Kushinagar International Airport can handle a total of 300 air passengers during peak hours, the report said. The Civil Aviation Ministry believes that the newly launched international airport in Uttar Pradesh will help in attracting more followers of Buddhism from India as well as abroad to Kushinagar, thus, it will enhance the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the journey of Bodhgaya, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sarnath, Shravasti, Sankisa, Rajgir and Vaishali of the Buddhist circuit will be covered in a lesser amount of time.