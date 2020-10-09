Planning to take flight from or for Pune airport? Don’t miss this important update

All the night flight services, including take-offs as well as landings, have been spread out in the day time.

Pune Airport update: If you are planning to travel via air from Pune Airport in the coming days, here is some news for you. Due to the recarpeting work of the runway, the flight operations at the Pune Airport will remain shut during night hours for a year. Recently, Pune Airport Director, Kuldip Singh was quoted in a PTI report saying that the recarpeting work of the runway at the airport is going to start from 26 October 2020 and the work will be on for around one whole year. Since the recarpeting work is planned during the night time, the airport’s runway will be shut for flight operations between 8:00 PM and 8:00 AM, he said. Singh further added, the flight operations will take place from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

According to the Airport Director, all the night flight services, including take-offs as well as landings, have been spread out in the day time. So, on an average, 10 flight services from the night hours will be scheduled in the day time, Singh said. Recently, under the chairmanship of Pune MP Girish Bapat, a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee of Pune Airport was conducted and issues related to improving passenger facilities, land for cargo, airport infrastructure, widening of roads were discussed.

A few days ago, it was reported that seven airports will have upgraded runways in the coming years. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is all set to upgrade the runways of these seven airports by March 2022- Jammu Airport in Jammu and Kashmir, Jabalpur Airport in Madhya Pradesh, Kolhapur Airport in the state of Maharashtra, Barapani Airport in Meghalaya, Tirupati Airport in Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa Airport in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu. Besides, the first phase of the upgradation work in Dehradun Airport is likely to be completed soon. Recently, AAI said that nearly 80% development work of the first phase is already over and the entire project (including all the phases) is expected to be over by October 2021.