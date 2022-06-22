Planning a trip abroad? Bengaluru Airport is adding new international flights by year-end

The Bengaluru International Airport, also known as the Kempegowda airport is introducing more international flights, connecting cities like San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Sydney, and Seattle. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) also said that it would add more services to the airport.

According to a BIAL spokesperson, all the airlines are expected to resume their non-stop international flights by the second quarter of FY23. Some of these include United Airlines from the United States and Australia’s national carrier, Qantas.

While Qantas will operate four weekly flights between Bengaluru and Sydney from September 2022, United Airlines is also planning on launching daily flights to San Fransisco in the last quarter of this year. Daily flights to Seattle by American Airlines and two weekly flights to Tel Aviv by Air India are also planned for the near future, a BIAL spokesperson told the Indian Express.

Several routes that were launched before the pandemic but were suspended due to the outbreak of the contagious disease, Covid-19 including those connecting Amsterdam, Tokyo, and Addis Ababa, have already resumed. Addis Ababa, connected by Ethiopian Airlines, Amsterdam by KLM, and Tokyo Narita by Japan Airlines have restarted. According to the BIAL spokesperson, Japan Airlines will be increasing the frequency of its flights to Tokyo Narita from three to four times a week starting August 2022. Similarly, Royal Dutch Airlines will be increasing the frequency of its flights between Bengaluru and Amsterdam from three to four times a week starting July 2022.

The airport’s international traffic increased by 48 percent in May 2022 as compared to March 2022. During the fourth week of May, the airport handled 9,300 passengers, which is almost twice the number of passengers in April and March 2022. Bengaluru has the highest number of international flights in the country connecting 23 international destinations.

Between March and April, the airport witnessed a 15 percent increase in the number of international air traffic movements. In May, the growth in international traffic was 48 percent.

The airport recently opened its Domestic and International lounge facilities to provide a more immersive experience for its national and international passengers.