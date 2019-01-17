Pay more for flying out of Delhi’s IGI airport? Baggage screening charges may be passed on to passengers

DIAL will levy charges for baggage screening on aircrafts. Passengers will pay a nominal charge for it

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport: Now you may have to shell out a little more money when flying from Delhi’s IGI Airport. Delhi’s airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) will now be levying X-ray baggage charges ranging from Rs 110 to Rs 880 per aircraft on domestic routes, starting from February 1, according to a PTI report. For international flights, the charges levied, range from $209.55 to $149.33 on airplanes. This comes after an order from the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), which has allowed DIAL to levy the extra baggage screening charges.

AERA is a statutory body which determines the tariff for aeronautical services including development fees, passenger service fees as well as monitors performance standards. AERA gave a 4-page order dated January 10, which will help DIAL cover its charges for acquiring the baggage screening equipment. According to AERA’s order, on domestic routes, the levied charge would be Rs 110 for an aircraft with 25 seats and Rs 220 for an aircraft having 26-50 seats. The charge would be Rs 495 for airplanes with 51-100 seats, Rs 770 for airplanes with 101-200 seats and Rs 880 for those having more than 200 seats. For international flights, the charge would be $209.55 for wide-body airplanes and $149.33 for narrow-body airplanes.

Usually, while the screening cabin baggage and passenger frisking is conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, the loaded luggage is checked by the airport operator. With this decision becoming effective from next month, passengers flying from the Delhi airport would have to shell out up to Rs 50 more as the airlines are expected to pass on the X-ray baggage charges. However, the impact of the new levy is expected to be nominal on the passengers. Specifically, sources of the report were quoted saying that a passenger who takes a domestic flight is unlikely to pay more than Rs 5 per ticket as the X-ray baggage charge. For international flights, the passengers will have to pay not more than Rs 50 per ticket for the same.