Passengers with only handbags will not have to wait longer! Airports to introduce express security check

No need to wait any longer! Soon, domestic air passengers travelling with only handbags will be able to go straight to security checkpoints as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has asked the major airports especially IGI Airport of New Delhi to introduce “express security check facility” in order to reduce congestion at check-in and frisking areas. A senior CISF official was recently quoted in a TOI report stating that the express security check facility was first introduced in India at Hyderabad airport about a year ago. He further elaborated that an enclosure with three PESC (pre-embarkation security check) facilities was placed close to departure gate number 1 with one booth for women and five for men.

Now, CISF wants other large airports to introduce the same facility. The official continued, if passengers with single handbags and printed boarding cards can straightaway go to a dedicated PESC then the load on check-in areas will be reduced. Therefore, this will help to minimize the waiting time for passengers in other security hold areas. The official added that to create this security check facility at IGI airport, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has been requested to create infrastructure. Interestingly, all proactive measures are being taken into consideration by DIAL for the future terminal design, which can further improve the experience of passengers.

According to the official, with the recent growth in air passengers, CISF now wants to introduce hi-tech automatic tray retrieval system (ATRS), hand baggage belts at security checkpoints at all major airports. The ATRS will be able to scan the boarding cards of passengers when the passengers put their bags in trays for scanning. Passengers can then pick the cleared handbags from the other side after they have been frisked. With ATRS scanning the boarding cards of the passengers, the staff will know which bags need further checking and only those passengers will be called to open their bags.

Additionally, soon, the number of sniffer dogs is going to be increased at terminal entry points across all Indian airports. However, the move will start with large airports.