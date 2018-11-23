Passengers, take note! AAI cancels Air Odisha’s UDAN licence for 7 airports; here’s why

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 10:53 PM

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has cancelled the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) licence of low-cost carrier Air Odisha for seven airports for its irregular flight services, an official said on Friday.

UDAN licence, Airports Authority of India, Air Odisha flight services, Narendra Modi, latest news on air asia airportAir Odisha flight services to the eastern regions, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have been suspended under the regional connectivity scheme.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has cancelled the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) licence of low-cost carrier Air Odisha for seven airports for its irregular flight services, an official said on Friday. Air Odisha flight services to the eastern regions, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have been suspended under the regional connectivity scheme.

The AAI has cancelled the agreement with the air carrier for operating flights from and to seven airports — Jharsuguda, Raipur, Raigarh, Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur and Visakhapatnam. “The Airports Authority of India has cancelled the agreements with Air Odisha for its poor performance. From November 20, they will not be permitted to operate from these seven airports. They have failed to operate the minimum 70 per cent of the scheduled flights from these airports within a period of three months,” said Jharsuguda’s Veer Surendra Sai Airport Director S.K. Chauhan.

Biju Patnaik International Airport Director Suresh Chandra Hota said the AAI has sent a letter mentioning the termination clause to the airlines. “As the airlines failed to operate 70 per cent of flights in last three months, the termination notice has been served. If they resort to any legal option challenging the decision, we will also take legal recourse,” said Hota.

After the inauguration of the Veer Surendra Sai Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, Air Odisha had started operating flight services from Jharsuguda to Raipur. But, it stopped services completely from October 6 citing technical glitches.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Passengers, take note! AAI cancels Air Odisha’s UDAN licence for 7 airports; here’s why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition