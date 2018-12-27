Passenger-friendly move! Airports to start making public announcements in local language too

Indian airports to start making public announcements in local languages.

Airports to start making public announcements in local languages too! Soon, following instructions or guidelines while on Indian airports will get easier for local travellers. In a big passenger friendly step, the Modi government has directed all airports across the country to make public announcements first in the local language, followed by Hindi and English languages. According to a PTI report, the latest move follows an instruction from Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. According to officials quoted in the report, a directive has recently been issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to all aerodromes that are under its control to start making public announcements in the local language as well in addition to the other two, English and Hindi languages.

For this, the Civil Aviation Ministry has also sent out a notice to private airport operators. It states that all public announcements are to be made in the local language as well. The officials further said that the AAI has also been asked to take suitable steps for making all announcements in local language first, followed by Hindi and English languages, on public address system at all the airports across the country. However, the officials further added that the directions in local language would not be available for silent airports, where public announcements are not made for flyers.

In the year 2016, a circular was issued by the AAI asking all the airports across the country that are under its control to make public announcements in the local language followed by Hindi and English languages. According to officials, the Civil Aviation Minister’s decision came after representations from certain quarters that public announcements at all the airports in India should also be available in the local language. At present, there are more than one hundred operational airports, the report said.