Paperless travel on Chennai airport! Trials for government’s DigiYatra programme begin

If you are a frequent flyer then here is some good news for you! In an attempt to introduce paperless travel for domestic travellers as well as international travellers at Chennai airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently started carrying out trials for the Central government’s ambitious DigiYatra programme. For passengers to have a hassle-free experience at airports, the ministry of civil aviation announced the DigiYatra scheme. The initiative will be carried out by Air Sewa portal, which will bring together airlines, passengers as well as airport agencies, according to a TOI report.

According to a senior official, for faster identity authentication of travellers, e-gates will be set up for check-in as well as immigration boarding, while the data of passengers will be shared among agencies working at the airport. The senior official also said that in order to ease congestion at the international terminal, authorities at the airport are looking at using DigiYatra scheme. He further said the arrangement of the immigration counters would be done in such a way that there would be enough space for e-gates through which passengers who generate a unique identification number can pass easily. He also stated that in order to see where e-gates can be installed, a trial run was done, however, the system will take a long time to be implemented. Moreover, with the help of digital guidance systems, interactive kiosks and augmented reality apps, passengers will be able to navigate through the airport, he added.

The report also stated that an initial trial was recently completed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, in which boarding of a few passengers was done using e-gates.

The DigiYatra scheme, which was announced by the ministry of civil aviation last year, aims to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. The former Union Minister for Civil Aviation, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju hoped that the move will transform the flying experience for passengers and it will also put the aviation sector of the country amongst the most innovative air networks in the world.