On the world map! Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranked number 1 in India and Central Asia

Delhi’s IGI airport has been ranked as the number one airport in the country as well as in Central Asia

Moment of pride for India! Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been ranked as the number one airport in the country as well as in Central Asia in the Skytrax World Airport Awards. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the UK-based consultancy firm Skytrax has recently released a list based on the voting of air passengers around the world. The voting was done for 500 airports across the world and out of these, the list of top 100 best airports has been released. In this list, Delhi’s IGI Airport was ranked 59th in the world while Singapore’s Changi Airport remains world’s best at number 1 for the seventh consecutive year. Tokyo International Airport or Haneda airport was ranked at the second position.

According to the report, the Skytrax top-100 list of world’s best airports includes as many as four airports from India. Delhi’s IGI airport is ranked at the 59th position. Last year, it was ranked at the 66th position. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is ranked 64th position this year. Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has jumped nine places and has secured the 66th position. Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport The airport of Bangalore has been ranked at the 69th position. This has put the nation on the world map in the aviation sector as some of the best airports in the world belongs to India.

Meanwhile, few days earlier it was reported that Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has now become the ‘world’s first’ airport to achieve the Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ACI ASQ) awards for both arrivals as well as departures. The Kempegowda International airport has won the first-ever ASQ award for arrivals and this was a category which was open to airports across the world. It was introduced in the year 2018. ACI World had also announced that Bengaluru airport also won the award for the best airport by the size or region in the 25-40 MPPA category among the Asia-Pacific zone.