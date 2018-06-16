Odisha’s new airport at Jharsuguda to be named after freedom fighter?

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Patnaik said people in western Odisha had been demanding that the airport be named after Sai, who hailed from the region. (PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre to name the upcoming airport at Jharsuguda district, in the western part of the state, after eminent freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. Born on January 23, 1809, Sai sacrificed his life fighting against the British East India Company. In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Patnaik said people in western Odisha had been demanding that the airport be named after Sai, who hailed from the region. “Naming the airport after him will be a fitting tribute to the legendary son of the soil,” Patnaik noted in the letter. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on May 4, accorded aerodrome license to the Jharsuguda airport, the second in the state after Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi, too, sent a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry with the same request, sources said. Air Odisha will operate flights from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Raipur, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of western Odisha.

The average price of tickets for these flights would be around Rs 2,500. Jharsuguda is one of the five airports in Odisha that has been selected under the Centre’s flagship Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme to provide regional flight connectivity.