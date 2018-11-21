Now pay more to fly from Delhi’s IGI Airport! Charges raised seven times; details here

he proposal by DIAL has been approved by AERA.

Delhiites, take note! Soon, you will have to shell out extra money to fly from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The charges have been increased by seven times to a flat Rs 77! The increase in amount for each departing domestic passenger as well as international passenger will be implemented from next month onwards, according to a FE Bureau report. At present, Rs 10 is paid by each domestic flyer for departing from the IGI airport. On the other hand, an international traveller has to pay an amount of Rs 45 as user development fee (UDF).

As the current charges were below the base airport charge set out in the government agreement, GMR-run DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) had sought a hike in UDF. The proposal by DIAL has been approved by AERA (Airport Economic Regulatory of Authority of India). According to GMR Infrastructure Limited, the concession granted to the airport operator, DIAL has recognized and confirmed the contractual right of DIAL to Base Airport Charges (BAC) in addition to 10 per cent of BAC in any year of the concession term which acts as minimum floor tariff. GMR further stated that accordingly, the rates equivalent to BAC plus 10 per cent of BAC have been allowed by AERA, which will be effective from 1 December 2018.

The charges of Delhi’s IGI airport were slashed 90 per cent by the airport regulator for the period of 2014-2019, which were implemented following the Supreme Court order in July, last year. Now, the charges of Delhi Airport are up for renewal from April next year. Also, as DIAL has capital expenditure plans between 2019 and 2024 control period, the charges are likely to rise again, the report said.

The Delhi Airport is one of the fastest growing major airports over the last four years. Recently, it was reported that the IGI airport is also on the list of top 20 busiest airports across the world. The airport, which is all set for an expansion will soon have a new runway, taxiways, expansion of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 buildings among other developments.