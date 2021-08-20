Northeast aviation boost! Commercial flight operation starts from Tezu Airport in Arunachal Pradesh

On Thursday, an ATR 72 aircraft of Flybig Airlines, with as many as 30 onboard passengers, flew to Assam's capital, Guwahati.

Aviation boost in Northeast! The Tezu Airport, located in the district of Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh started operating commercial flights. On Thursday, an ATR 72 aircraft of Flybig Airlines, with as many as 30 onboard passengers, flew to Assam’s capital, Guwahati. The flight service was flagged off by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. With this, Tezu became the second Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh to start commercial flight operations after Pasighat in the district of East Siang, from where Flybig Airlines commenced service to Guwahati in the month of May, a PTI report said. According to Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, it is the beginning of a new Civil Aviation journey for the people of this northeastern state.

Khandu said, operationalization of this Airport will boost connectivity of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, facilitating fast and easy accessibility to economical activities, business as well as health services to the public. According to the CM, from Tezu, starting a flight service attains much significance as the state shares international borders with three different nations- China, Bhutan and Myanmar. Besides, several Indian Army and paramilitary personnel are serving in different parts of this Northeast state. Now, with the commencement of flights from Tezu, they will have a faster mode of travel to and from home, he said. The CM further announced that all Indian Army and paramilitary personnel availing the Flybig Airline flight services (Guwahati-Tezu as well as Guwahati-Pasighat) will pay one-way fare of only Rs 75 for till 31 December 2021.

Later, Khandu tweeted mentioning that Tezu is the seventh domestic destination in the Northeast region of India under the UDAN scheme, giving a boost to regional connectivity. The Chief Minister also urged Mandavia to look out for possibilities of extending such flight services to the remaining ALGs operational in the northeastern state. The Arunachal Pradesh CM also informed that the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured him recently that the northeast state will get three more airports in the districts of West Kameng, Upper Subansiri and Dibang Valley. Currently, land acquisition is under process, he added.