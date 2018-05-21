North-East gets a big boost! First commercial flight connecting Pasighat-Guwahati to take off from Arunachal

The flight service by Alliance Air would take Kolkata-Guwahati-Pasighat route.

Big boost in the aviation sector: In the history of the aviation sector of India, Guwahati and Pasighat are going to be connected by the first commercial flight between the two cities. In a big move taken by Modi government to enhance the air connectivity in the Northeastern region of the nation, Suresh Prabhu headed Ministry of Civil Aviation is all set to fly the very first commercial flight between the capital city of Assam, Guwahati, and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. The first commercial flight between Guwahati-Pasighat will fly off today from the Pasighat airport in Arunachal Pradesh. The commercial flight is being launched by Alliance Air, which is a subsidiary of Air India, according to a DNA report.

The commercial flight service connecting the two cities would reportedly operate to and fro, thrice a week as it would be functional on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Moreover, the flight service by Alliance Air would take Kolkata-Guwahati-Pasighat route. The report quoted the officials saying that in order to book tickets for the Guwahati-Pasighat flight service, customers or passengers can use the official website of Air India.

Last month on April 23, a test landing was carried out by the Alliance Air airline at the Pasighat airport. This test landing paved the way for operation of commercial flights. The airline, Alliance Air operated an ATR-42 aircraft to the Pasighat airport from Guwahati. It took a duration of two hours and twenty minutes to complete the journey between the two cities.

Recently, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu in a tweet stated that the move is a landmark step taken by his government to enhance the air connectivity. After a very long time, the beloved land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh is all set to witness the first Guwahati-Pasighat flight on 21st May, he mentioned. He also added by stating that the big move by his government will give wings to dreams and will also boost the tourism sector of the nation. According to the minister, the step is a very heart-warming development for the country.