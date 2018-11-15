Noida’s Jewar International Airport: 7 teams formed to fast-track process of compensation to farmers

To hasten the whole process of asset evaluation and compensation to farmers for the upcoming greenfield airport in Jewar, seven teams have been formed.

Jewar Airport: In a bid to hasten the whole process of asset evaluation and compensation to farmers for the upcoming greenfield airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, seven teams have been formed, said Noida administration. According to an IE report, the directive comes days after the state government of Uttar Pradesh initiated the process of acquiring land for the international airport project. Interestingly, the Jewar International airport, which is being developed to give a boost to the aviation sector of the country, will become the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), first being the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi.

Recently, District Magistrate, BN Singh was quoted in the report saying that the Noida administration is taking all steps in order to make sure that the calculation of compensation is done on time. Moreover, the authorities have been informed that the entire process of asset evaluation and compensation to farmers needs to be completed by 30 November 2018. All the seven teams have been given the task to survey the land for accurate dispension of relief. The state government of Uttar Pradesh, after obtaining the required 72 per cent consent from farmers, has begun acquiring 1,239 hectares land for the first phase of the international airport project, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that for the overall airport project, the state government of Uttar Pradesh would acquire nearly 5,000 hectares of land. The Jewar International Airport project is estimated to cost from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 crore. The airport is expected to be operational by the year 2022-2023. Earlier, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) claimed that the Jewar airport, which is going to spread over 5,000 hectares along with four runways, is likely to become the country’s biggest. Also, the new airport is likely to benefit many sectors and people of western Uttar Pradesh, who travel over 250 km for Delhi and Lucknow airports.