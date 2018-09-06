Noida’s Jewar Airport and Delhi’s IGI Airport may be connected via 40 km elevated road

The Yamuna Authority has decided to conduct a feasibility study for the this.

To provide better connectivity between the proposed Jewar airport in Greater Noida to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, a 40-km long elevated road among a few other options is being mulled. The Yamuna Authority has decided to conduct a feasibility study for the this. According to a TOI report, to rope in a consultant for the study, the Yamuna Authority is in the process of floating an e-tender. According to Arunveer Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), who was quoted in the report, the authority has made the ‘terms of reference’ to zero in on the best-suited public transport system including Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS), Hyperloop, Tram, Bus Rapid Transit, Pod Taxi, Metrino among various alternatives. However, he said that a metro rail option will not be considered.

YEIDA officials informed that the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which was earlier given the task to conduct a feasibility study, limited itself from studying Rapid Metro system only, citing technical reasons. Now, to conduct a feasibility study on multiple transport modes and also to suggest the most feasible options, the YEIDA is in the process of floating an e-tender to rope in a new consultant. The new consultant will also be given the task to suggest the revenue estimates, funding pattern etc. According to YEIDA officials, the new road connectivity will improve conveyance as well as transportation of goods from Delhi, Noida and other areas.

Currently, the annual passenger transit through IGI airport is approximately 60 million while the annual passenger capacity, at present, is around 62 million. However, by the year 2020, the number of passengers at IGI airport is expected to reach 80-85 million, the report stated. Once the development work of Jewar Airport in Greater Noida is completed, it will become the second international airport of the national capital region after IGI airport. The construction work of the airport is likely to start by the end of this year.