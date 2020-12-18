Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar to be one of world’s best, says UP CM Adityanath; details

The logo, name as well as design of the upcoming Noida International Airport has been approved by Adityanath.

Jewar International Airport Project: In the coming years, India to boast a brand new world-class international airport! The upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport, in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh will be one of the best airports in the world, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. Govt is planning to make the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi as one of the world’s best airports, the state government of Uttar Pradesh will leave no stone unturned, the CM further said. The Chief Minister was recently quoted in an IE report saying that this international airport will become the country’s pride, and it will be presented as a ‘global brand’ on the world stage.

According to the report, the logo, name as well as design of the upcoming Noida International Airport has been approved by Adityanath. The airport has been proposed to be built in four phases. This international airport’s initial capacity will be 12 million passengers per year, which by the year 2050, will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year, extending to different phases. Initially, the Noida International Greenfield Airport will be a two-runway airport, in due course of time, it will be expanded to five runways. Saras’ (Sarus crane), the state bird is displayed in the airport’s logo. The Noida International Greenfield Airport is designed on the lines of Moscow, London and Milan’s world famous airports.

According to Surendra Singh, Director, UP Civil Aviation, on December 4, the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) presented the Master Plan for construction of the Jewar International airport before the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for testing. According to the report, by 5 April 2021, the UP state government assistance agreement is to be processed. Moreover, a letter has been sent to the concessionaire, it added.