Noida International Airport: If Covid pandemic recovery continues, first phase to open by September 2024

Noida International Airport likely to be open by September 2024! If the recovery rate of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Noida International Airport’s first phase would be completed by September 2024. The airport is likely to be open with one runway and the capacity to handle 12 million flyers annually, a top official working on the project said. The work is underway for the first phase of the greenfield airport project and would cost over an amount of Rs 5,700 crore to complete, the official was quoted saying in a PTI report. He further noted that the impact of inflation in the cost of the airport project was already factored in by YIAPL (Yamuna International Airport Private Limited), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the Swiss concessionaire.

The Noida International Airport is located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, around 80 kilometres from Delhi. The project is being developed in PPP mode by the state government of Uttar Pradesh with YIAPL. According to YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann, it is a major project for the state government of Uttar Pradesh and for them. He also highlighted the fact the teams have adopted digital technologies in coming to terms with the Covid pandemic impact. On the Noida International Airport project, several teams have been working, an estimated 200 on the site, but many of them have not met each other in person, Schnellmann said, emphasizing the advantage of technology during the Covid pandemic.

Schnellmann said YIAPL estimates that the first phase of the Jewar International airport would cost an amount of Rs 5,730 crore. For the entire project, which is to be developed in four phases, the estimated amount is Rs 29,560 crore or Rs 30,000 crore. For phase one, the funding has been secured. YIAPL has factored inflation into those estimates, the CEO said. YIAPL, as of today, expects that the inflation it had anticipated would cover the costs for phase one of the project.