Noida International Airport: First flight from Jewar to take off by this date; Check details

The first flight from the upcoming airport in Jewar is expected to take off by December 2023 or January 2024.

Development work on the Noida International Greenfield Airport is progressing as scheduled. The first flight from the upcoming airport in Jewar is expected to take off by December 2023 or January 2024. CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Arun Vir Singh was quoted in a PTI report saying that the resettlement, as well as rehabilitation of over three thousand families who are getting displaced due to the airport project, is expected to be completed by May 2021. On December 18, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had approved the airport’s name, design, and logo. The airport will be developed by Switzerland-headquartered private company Zurich Airport International AG while the project’s development will be monitored by NIAL, a nodal agency floated by the state government of UP.

According to Singh, the airport’s concession agreement was signed on October 7 and the project’s master plan was to be submitted within the next 60 days. On December 4, the project’s master plan was submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for its comments. Once it is sent back by the ministry, the NIAL Board will take it up for approval after which the airport’s construction and development work would begin. Singh, who is also the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s CEO, said the operation of flight has to begin within a duration of three years of the signing of the concession agreement.

For the first phase development of the airport, over 1,300 hectare of land from six villages of Rohi, Ranhera, Kishorepur, Parohi, Dayanatpu, and Banwari Bans in the Jewar tehsil has been acquired under the RFCTLARR Act, 2013, by the state government. According to officials, the upcoming Jewar airport, in the first phase, will have two runways and a capacity for handling 12 million passengers per annum. Eventually, the airport will boast five runways and a capacity of 70 million passengers per annum when completed at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore in total.

The NIAL CEO, on the affected families’ resettlement and rehabilitation, said regarding the move all tenders have been awarded already and currently, the work is underway. According to him, in six months, this work will be over and all the affected families will be rehabilitated and resettled in Jewar Bangar. There are as many as 3,076 families that are to be resettled. At first, the displaced families whose land has been taken up for the airport’s first runway will be resettled. This would be followed by those families whose land has been acquired for the second runway. The rehabilitation and resettlement of these displaced families, will cost the government an amount of around Rs 350 crore, he added.