Noida International Airport: Asia’s biggest airport in Jewar to bring investments worth Rs 34,000 crore

There were only four airports in UP but now, there are nine airports and this Noida International Airport in Jewar will be the 10th airport in the state.

Jewar Airport: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Asia’s biggest airport! As Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the foundation laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport, he said it was PM Modi’s direction that Asia’s biggest airport has to be constructed in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Located in Jewar in the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP, the international airport will bring investments worth Rs 34,000 crore. It is expected that the first phase of the Greenfield project will be completed in the year 2024 with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers annually, Scindia was quoted saying in a PTI report.

The Noida International Airport, by the last phase of development, will even surpass Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and become the leading airport of the country, according to the Civil Aviation Minister. Earlier, the minister had said that there were only four airports in UP but now, there are nine airports and this Noida International Airport in Jewar will be the 10th airport in the state.

The upcoming Noida International Airport will have a Ground Transportation Centre. It will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro, high-speed rail stations, bus, taxi services as well as private parking. Also, the international airport will be connected with all major nearby highways and roads including the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway. Also, the upcoming airport will be connected to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail, reducing the travel time between Delhi and Jewar airport to only 21 minutes.

The project will be the first net zero emissions airport in India. To develop the first phase of Jewar Airport, over Rs 10,050 crore is being invested. Jewar’s Noida International Airport will be executed by Zurich Airport International AG as a concessionaire.