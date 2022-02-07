No second airport in Kolkata? State govt not giving land, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Central government feels that the new airport terminal in Kolkata should have the capacity to handle around 10,000 to 11,000 peak passenger traffic per day.

On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the central government was interested in setting up another airport in Kolkata in a bid to boost air connectivity from the state capital but due to lack of cooperation from the state government of West Bengal, the airport project was stuck. The Union Civil Aviation Minister said that the Centre was waiting for important clearances from the West Bengal government and appealed to the Chief Minister to extend a helping hand to expedite the airport project in the state capital. According to him, in any country, the civil aviation sector has become the root of development. The Centre has big plans for civil aviation in West Bengal and it wants to establish a new airport in Kolkata, Scindia was quoted saying in an IE report.

The existing airport in Kolkata is functioning at maximum capacity. For a new site (to set up a new airport), the Centre has been sending proposals to the West Bengal government for so many years, the Civil Aviation Minister said. But so far, the state government of West Bengal has not taken any concrete step in this regard, he continued. If the land is not given, how will the Airports Authority of India (AAI) set up an airport in Kolkata, he further asked.

Scindia further stated that the Centre feels that in Kolkata, a new airport must be set up which should be of 2 lakh square metres. The existing airport in the state capital has the capacity to handle as many as 8,600 peak passenger traffic per day. The Central government feels that the new airport terminal in Kolkata should have the capacity to handle around 10,000 to 11,000 peak passenger traffic per day. But it will be possible only when the West Bengal government will cooperate with the Centre and work together, he further said. Be it West Bengal’s Bagdogra Airport or any other project at Kalaikunda Air Force Station or Hasimara Air Force Station, the Centre gets no response from the state government for any kind of clearance, the minister added. Scindia appealed to the CM to extend her helping hand to implement these projects in the state.