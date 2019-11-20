No more day time flights at Kochi airport! New schedule, check-in time for Cochin International Airport

Cochin International Airport authority decided to extend check-in times for both domestic and international passengers. (Express image)

No more day time flights on Kochi airport! Flyers to and from Kerala’s Kochi at the Cochin International Airport (COK) must take note that no flights will be available during the daytime. All flight services have been rescheduled and fixed between 6 PM and 10 AM and the new schedule will remain effective till March 28, 2020. The decision has been taken for completion of resurfacing work at the Kochi Airport. Due to this change in schedule, five flight services will be cancelled, as per a PTI report.

The over four-month-long runway resurfacing work at Kochi Airport will be overseen by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). To make sure that a minimum number of flights would be cancelled, CIAL started the preparatory work well in advance.

Cochin International Airport: Cancelled flights

The winter schedule commenced at Kochi airport from the last week of October, which takes into account the closure time of the runway due to resurfacing work. Due to this, an international flight operated by SpiceJet on Maldives route has been cancelled. Apart from the solitary international flight, services of four domestic flights have also been cancelled.

Cochin International Airport (COK)/Kochi Airport new check-in time:

CIAL has decided to extend check-in times for both domestic and international passengers. As per the newly announced norms by CIAL, the check-in time for domestic flights has been increased to 3 hours. The check-in time for international flights has been increased to 4 hours, as per a statement released by CIAL. CIAL has taken several measures for the convenience of flyers. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed 100 additional security personnel at the Kochi airport. CISF, which manages the security at the airport, will be deploying another 400 security personnel in the weeks to come.

Kochi is the seventh busiest airport in the country. It handles 30,000 passengers a day and 240 aircraft movements. Due to runway resurfacing work, operation work has been restricted to 16 hours from 24 hours.

The runway resurfacing work has become necessary to ensure the desired level of friction to facilitate precision landing for the aircraft. CIAL is also realigning the lighting system. This includes the introduction of new lights at touch-down zones and parking bays and fixing of central line lights every 15 metres, as per the the report. The total cost of the project is Rs 150 crore. Under the multi-crore project, major overhauling work will be carried out at an area of five lakh square meter including the 3,400-metre-long runway, a width of 60 metre, and the taxiway links would be overhauled.