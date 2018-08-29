No Civil Aviation Ministry decision for development of Advanced Landing Ground at Anini

Defence ministry has taken up lots of projects in the state as per priority during the past few years and developed ALGs at Ziro, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong and Mechuka. (Representational photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today informed the Assembly that the state government has not received any specific decision of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for development of Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Anini in Dibang Valley district.

Responding to a question raised in the House during Question Hour by Nationalist Peoples Party (NPP) member Rajesh Tacho, Mein informed that the state government had initiated a proposal to develop an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Anini through the Defence Ministry.

The deputy commissioner of Dibang Valley was requested by the department in June 2015 to confirm availability of suitable land with clear surroundings and without any obstructions on both ends of longitudinal directions for clear approach and takeoff.

He said the DC informed that land of size 1.47 km X 70 meters with clear surroundings is available at Aleney and accordingly the matter was taken up with the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities for conducting pre-feasibility study of the site in May 2016 so that the site proposal could be moved to the Defence ministry.

“The Indian Air Force is yet to conduct the study,” he said and added that the Defence ministry has taken up lots of projects in the state as per priority during the past few years and developed ALGs at Ziro, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong and Mechuka while, works on Vijaynagar ALG will start soon,” Mein said.

Responding to a supplementary, the deputy chief minister informed that, “airport is constructed and developed under Civil Aviation ministry and construction of new airport has very stringent criteria ….”