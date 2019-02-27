Nine airports in India closed! Commercial flight operations suspended in Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, others

Fliers travelleing to northern Indian cities must check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi and Srinagar, Jammu and Amritsar airports have been shut, say TV reports! Passengers travelling to northern Indian cities like Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun, please rearrange your schedules as commercial flight operations have been suspended due to escalating tensions between Indian and Pakistan. Apart from this air traffic has suspended in Leh Ladakh, as per TV reports.

Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed.

IndiGo has announced that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended due to closure of airspace. The company has offered options for cancellations or alternate options.

Another carrier Vistara has put off flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu due to airspace restrictions. Fliers travelleing to northern Indian cities must check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport.

Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today. Please stay tuned for the updates, Vistara said in a tweet.