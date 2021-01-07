  • MORE MARKET STATS

New international air cargo terminal inaugurated at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport; details here

January 7, 2021 4:14 PM

After the start of the new international air cargo facility in Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, machinery, diamond and other jewellery, leather products, export of medicines, auto parts as well as fruits and vegetables will get a boost.

AAI, Indore AirportThe state government of Madhya Pradesh will give 22 acres of land adjacent to the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport to the AAI

On Wednesday, a new international air cargo terminal was launched at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore by the Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) subsidiary at a cost of Rs 2.26 crore. The new facility has been inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The minister also flagged off a parcel as a token to its destination, according to a PTI report. On the occasion, the CM said that after the start of the new international air cargo facility in Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, machinery, diamond and other jewellery, leather products, export of medicines, auto parts as well as fruits and vegetables will get a boost.

According to the Chief Minister, in view of the growing number of air passengers from the city of Indore, it was necessary to expand the airport. Therefore, the state government of Madhya Pradesh will give 22 acres of land adjacent to the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport to the AAI, Chouhan said. The CM while addressing Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani’s request, said logistics facilities will be established in the 20 kilometres radius of the international airport. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri also expressed his happiness through a video message and said that the launch of the new cargo facility will give a boost to the export of medicines, cloth, ready-made garments, as well as food products.

Every year, the air cargo terminal spread in an area of 1,330 square metre will handle a total of 37,960 tonnes of goods, the officials said on the occasion. The facility has been provided with modern X-ray machines and security gadgets. The officials further informed that from the city of Indore, leather products, medicines, machinery, namkeen sweets, auto parts as well as other items are mainly exported to nations like UAE, Italy, Singapore, Hongkong, Germany, Bangladesh, China, France and Zimbabwe.

