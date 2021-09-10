New airports, heliports & more! Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils 100-day plan for India’s Civil Aviation sector

The 100 days' plan would focus on 16 various areas.

India’s Civil Aviation sector eyes massive boost in the coming days! On Thursday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced a 100-day plan for the Civil Aviation sector of India, including policy measures as well as development of airports and heliports. The 100 days’ plan would focus on 16 various areas, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation said. While addressing a press conference recently, the minister said the plan has been prepared after “combined consultations”. Out of the 16 areas which the 100-day plan would focus on, eight areas relate to policy and four pertain to reforms, the Civil Aviation minister mentioned.

Among others, as many as six heliports would be established under the Modi government’s regional air connectivity scheme- UDAN, in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Besides, a new policy has also been announced by the Civil Aviation Minister for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities.

According to Scindia, the first airport will be in Kushinagar. It will have the capacity for the landing of flights- Airbus 321 as well as Boeing 737 aircraft. With this, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh will become the focal point of the Buddhist circuit. At Dehradun in the state of Uttarakhand, a second airport terminal will be set up and in its construction, Rs 457 crore will be invested. Compared to 250 passengers, the new terminal building will be able to handle 1,800 passengers, he said.

Also, he mentioned that a new terminal will be constructed at Agartala in the state of Tripura. For this, an amount of Rs 490 crores is being invested. According to Scindia, as compared to the current handling of 500 passengers per hour, the airport will be able to handle 1,200 passengers per hour. The fourth airport will be established at Jewar in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida International Airport project at Jewar, UP will cost Rs 30,000 crore, the minister further added.