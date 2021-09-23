New Airport to boost tourism in Konkan region; Alliance Air announces Mumbai-Sindhudurg flights from this date

The flight service will cover the distance between Mumbai and Sindhudurg in just 1.25 hours.

Sindhudurg Airport to open soon! From next month, travelling between Mumbai and the district of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra will get more convenient. The Sindhudurg airport is all set to be inaugurated on 9 October 2021. Besides, the airline- Alliance Air has announced to start flight services between Mumbai and Sindhudurg from the same day. According to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air will commence every day air service between the financial capital and Sindhudurg under the Modi government’s UDAN project, starting from 9 October 2021. The flight service will cover the distance between Mumbai and Sindhudurg in just 1.25 hours, the Civil Aviation Minister said.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced that routes connecting Sindhudurg to the cities of Mumbai, Nashik and Pune have been already approved by the government under UDAN 3.1. According to the ministry, the Konkan region of India has a beautiful coastline blessed with picturesque white sandy beaches. Other than rich natural beauty, the region also boasts ancient temples and historical forts. With Sindhudurg Airport coming up in the region, air connectivity to various locations of Western Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka, and parts of Goa will improve. Additionally, the airport will also boost the tourism industry in the region. Following are some of the features of Chipi Airport, Sindhudurg: