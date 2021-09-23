New Airport to boost tourism in Konkan region; Alliance Air announces Mumbai-Sindhudurg flights from this date

Alliance Air will commence every day air service between the financial capital and Sindhudurg under the Modi government's UDAN project, starting from 9 October 2021.
Sindhudurg Airport to open soon! From next month, travelling between Mumbai and the district of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra will get more convenient. The Sindhudurg airport is all set to be inaugurated on 9 October 2021. Besides, the airline- Alliance Air has announced to start flight services between Mumbai and Sindhudurg from the same day. According to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air will commence every day air service between the financial capital and Sindhudurg under the Modi government’s UDAN project, starting from 9 October 2021. The flight service will cover the distance between Mumbai and Sindhudurg in just 1.25 hours, the Civil Aviation Minister said.
Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced that routes connecting Sindhudurg to the cities of Mumbai, Nashik and Pune have been already approved by the government under UDAN 3.1. According to the ministry, the Konkan region of India has a beautiful coastline blessed with picturesque white sandy beaches. Other than rich natural beauty, the region also boasts ancient temples and historical forts. With Sindhudurg Airport coming up in the region, air connectivity to various locations of Western Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka, and parts of Goa will improve. Additionally, the airport will also boost the tourism industry in the region. Following are some of the features of Chipi Airport, Sindhudurg:
- The total cost of the airport project is approximately Rs 520 crore
- The newly built Terminal Building has a capacity to handle a total of 400 passengers per hour and with an annual passenger capacity of nearly 10 lakh
- The airport’s runway length is 2500 M X 45 M, which is suitable for operations of aircraft type- A-320 and B737
- Taxiway, Apron, Isolation Bay as well as Boundary wall were already completed in 2019
- Development of the fire station as well as other associated facilities have been completed. Apart from that, the Security cabin and Watch Tower have been completed as well.
