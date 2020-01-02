Mysuru to Kalaburagi in just 3 hours via Bengaluru! Alliance Air starts daily flights under UDAN

Passengers will be travelling on Alliance Air’s 70 seater opulent aircraft. (Image- Air India website)

Now fly to Bengaluru, Mysuru from Kalaburagi! Alliance Air has commenced daily flight operations from Kalaburagi Airport (GBR) in Karnataka. The Kalaburagi-Bengaluru-Mysuru route is being operated under Modi government’s affordable UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) – Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). After Alliance Air’s new flight, the travel time taken between Mysuru and Gulbarga has been cut down to 3 hours. Earlier, train travel used to take 15 hours and road travel duration around 13 hours.

Bengaluru – Mysuru – Kalaburagi flight schedule: Alliance Air, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has started daily direct flight operations from Kalaburagi to Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru and onward to Mysore Airport (MYQ) in Mysuru.

Flight number 9I 897 will depart from Mysuru at 8.30 AM to reach Bengaluru at 9.10 AM. Flight number 9I 509 will depart from Bengaluru at 9.50 AM and will reach Kalaburagi at 11.25 AM. Flight number 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi at 11.50 AM and will reach Bengaluru at 1.30 PM. Flight number 9I 898 will depart from Bengaluru at 2.00 PM and reach Mysuru at 2.25 PM. These flights are available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Flight number 9I 897 will depart from Mysuru at 10.25 AM and will reach at Bengaluru at 11.05 AM. Flight number 9I 509 will depart from Bengaluru at 11.40 AM and will reach Kalaburagi at 1.20 PM. Flight number 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi at 1.45 PM and will arrive at 3.25 PM. Flight number 9I 898 will depart from Bengaluru at 3.45 PM and will arrive at Mysuru 4.40 PM.

Passengers will be travelling on Alliance Air’s 70 seater opulent aircraft. Kalaburagi Airport is being operated by Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport was built through a joint venture by AAI and Karnataka state government. Alliance Air currently connects 60 destinations across India. With the commencement of the Kalaburagi-Bengaluru-Mysuru route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 238 routes under RCS-UDAN.