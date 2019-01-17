Mumbaikers take note! Navi Mumbai Airport to be operational by mid next year; details here

Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Navi Mumbai Airport is expected to be operational by mid next year.

Navi Mumbai Airport: The much awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the second international airport for Mumbai after Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, is likely to open by next year! According to a PTI report, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Navi Mumbai Airport is expected to be operational by mid next year. The Navi Mumbai Airport is a greenfield airport, under construction at the Ulwe Kopar Panvel road in Maharashtra. The airport, once ready for operating services is expected to provide a boon to the financial capital of the nation.

According to the report, Fadnavis was speaking at the Global Aviation Summit and was quoted saying that besides the Navi Mumbai Airport, as many as nine more airports are in the pipeline for the state. He added that the Navi Mumbai Airport will be operational by mid 2020 and has the capacity to add 1 percent to the GDP (gross domestic product). The Pune Airport is also being developed to cater to one of the major IT hubs in the country. The Nagpur Airport is being upgraded for its strategic location in national and international flight routes.

The Navi Mumbai Airport is being built at an approximate cost of Rs 16,700 crore. The airport project has been delayed due to various reasons including political trouble, issues of environmental clearances and funding. It is being developed by the City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), along with GVK Group. 74 per cent stake of the airport project is with the GVK group while Cidco and the Airports Authority hold the remaining stake. The airport will have two parallel runways and will be capable of handling almost 80 flights per hour. It has been planned like this in a bid to decongest the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport, which handles around 900 flights per day and is also known as the world’s busiest single-runway.