Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation Pvt Ltd extends ‘help’ to bereaved families

Mumbai plane crash: Days after King Air C90 plane crashed into the crowded suburb of Ghatkopar in Mumbai that killed five people, including the pilot, UY Aviation Pvt Ltd has said it was “committed to extending all possible help to bereaved families”. The plane, which once belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government, was sold to UY Aviation. However, the company said that it’s “pertinent to note the aircraft was not yet operating on Non-Schedule Operators Permit of UY Aviation Pvt Limited as it was still to be released to service”. The company also said that it was “extending full cooperation to law enforcement agencies involved in aftermath of crash”, accoridng to ANI. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has started the probe into the matter in coordination with relevant agencies.

The 12-seater King Air C90 plane crashed at the Old Malik Estate near Ghatkopar telephone exchange on June 28 killing both the pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, besides a pedestrian, according to reports. The aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airstrip on a test flight. It lost control when it was four nautical miles from Juhu, Air Traffic Control (ATC) sources said.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct an investigation into the plane crash. “The aircraft took off from Juhu airport for a test flight. There were two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board. All of them, along with one person on the ground, are dead,” a DGCA official said.

“The aircraft was from Juhu-to-Juhu cross country flight and took off at 12.20 pm. It was coming in for landing at Juhu when it crashed at 1.11 pm,” an AAI official said. The control tower tried to contact the pilot when the aircraft took off but was unable to do so, the official said, adding probably a technical snag developed in the aircraft due to which the pilot could not control the plane. “It also appears that the pilot tried to land the aircraft somewhere on the road,” he said.

The police had identified the crash victims as pilots Maria Zuberi, 48, and Pradeep Rajput, engineer Surabhi Brijeshkumar Gupta, 34, technician Manish Tejpal Pande, 21 and pedestrian Govind Pandit.

Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta had said the plane which crashed today was an Uttar Pradesh government aircraft till 2014 and was sold to UY Aviation Pvt Ltd of Mumbai that year. “We extend our heartfelt condolence to families of the people who lost their lives in the crash,” he said.